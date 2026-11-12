Three CRPF Jawans injured in a confrontation with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district; search operations on-way, free-hand given to security forces

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THREE PERSONNEL OF THE Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after a militant attack took place at a security checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The incident took place at the security checkpoint in Akhran area near Mirbazar in South Kashmir — on the very day, when the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir was attending an event in the Kulgam district.
Lt. Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha was in Kulgam to inaugurate the Veshow festival — a celebration of the intellectual, literary and cultural traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.
See Also: Kulgam Terror Attack: 2 Laborers Shot Dead As Terrorists Open Fire in South Kashmir
This militant attack marks the third terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since July 2026, and has raised serious concerns over the security apparatus in the Union Territory. Following the militant attack, the security forces in the area launched an immediate operation to track down the assailants.
As of now, no concrete information on the exact identity of the attackers or their motive has been publicized from the Government. We will update the information as and when such a notification arrives.
At around 2:15 pm, on November 11, 2026 — according to the official statement by the CRPF — unidentified assailants fired at the CRPF personnel near the security checkpoint at Akhran, near Mirbazar in the Kulgam district. The assailants opened fire and injured three CRPF personnels on duty.
The three CRPF personnel were from the 46 Battalion, named Constable Rakesh Dass (resident of Assam), Constable Santosh Chandru (resident of West Bengal) and Head Constable Somveer Singh (resident of Madhya Pradesh). Of the three, one sustained a critical bullet injury in the abdomen, while the other two were hit by the bullets in their arm and foot.
The three were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in the Anantnag district. Later, the critically injured CRPF official was shifted to the Badamibagh Army Hospital in Srinagar for specialized care.
According to the reports by The Press Trust of India, security personnels in armoured vehicles were deployed near the site of the attack, and a search operation was initiated to locate the suspected attackers.
News outlets and social media posts were circulating that the assailants came on an “avenger bike” and opened fire at the CRPF soldiers. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police debunked these claims, and stated them to be false.
The Kulgam terror attack is the third such attack in Jammu and Kashmir, within a span of four months.
On July 22, 2026, a head constable of the Jammu and Kashmir police — Ashiq Hussain Qureshi — was shot dead in the town of Anantnag, near Lal Chowk. The police officer was deployed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in the month of July.
Similarly, on July 31, 2026 — less than ten days to the Anantnag attack— two brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh were killed just five kilometres from yesterday’s attack site in the Kulgam district.
L-G Manoj Sinha, who was also present in the district, highly condemned the attack, and has given a free hand to crack down on the terrorists, reported The Hindu. He also visited the hospital in Srinagar, to inquire about the injured CRPF personnel.
See Also: Terrorist Arjumand Gulzar alias 'Burhan Hamza', Believed To Be Pulwama Attack Mastermind, Shot Dead in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
While people have been showing their empathy towards the injured personnels, a lot of questions are being raised against the current government — who have been unable to thwart major terror attacks since the last few years.
Chairman of Media and Publicity of the Congress Party — Pawan Khera — took to X, and posted an empathetic comment on the health of the injured CRPF personnel, while also noting the government’s failure in stopping major terrorist attacks in the last few years.
[Rh/AR]
Suggested Reading: