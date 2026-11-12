Three CRPF Jawans injured in a confrontation with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district; search operations on-way, free-hand given to security forces

THREE PERSONNEL OF THE Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after a militant attack took place at a security checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The incident took place at the security checkpoint in Akhran area near Mirbazar in South Kashmir — on the very day, when the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir was attending an event in the Kulgam district.

Lt. Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha was in Kulgam to inaugurate the Veshow festival — a celebration of the intellectual, literary and cultural traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

See Also: Kulgam Terror Attack: 2 Laborers Shot Dead As Terrorists Open Fire in South Kashmir



This militant attack marks the third terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since July 2026, and has raised serious concerns over the security apparatus in the Union Territory. Following the militant attack, the security forces in the area launched an immediate operation to track down the assailants.

As of now, no concrete information on the exact identity of the attackers or their motive has been publicized from the Government. We will update the information as and when such a notification arrives.



How did the terror attack unfold at the security checkpoint in Kulgam district?

At around 2:15 pm, on November 11, 2026 — according to the official statement by the CRPF — unidentified assailants fired at the CRPF personnel near the security checkpoint at Akhran, near Mirbazar in the Kulgam district. The assailants opened fire and injured three CRPF personnels on duty.

The three CRPF personnel were from the 46 Battalion, named Constable Rakesh Dass (resident of Assam), Constable Santosh Chandru (resident of West Bengal) and Head Constable Somveer Singh (resident of Madhya Pradesh). Of the three, one sustained a critical bullet injury in the abdomen, while the other two were hit by the bullets in their arm and foot.