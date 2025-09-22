‘I asked why my sister was being taken into custody, but a policeman grabbed my hair in reply’

Nimdih, Jharkhand: “It was around 11 pm when we were jolted out of sleep by knocking sounds. On opening the door, a few policemen rushed in and started beating us. They were here to arrest Sambika didi. One of them grabbed me by the hair and verbally abused me when I asked why my sister was being taken into custody,” recalled Roboni Kora, the younger sister of Sambika Kora.

The incident occurred at Ramnagar under Nimdih Police Station in Jharkhand’s Saraikela-Kharsawan district on March 25, 2022. Sambika, then 19, was taken into custody over a land dispute in the family and was released around 8 am the next day, after her husband was called to the police station. Around 9 am, the couple was dropped off in Balidih village.

The arrest violated Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (now Section 179 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), stipulating that no woman of any age should be required to attend any place other than their residence for interrogation. Also, no record of an FIR or complaint registered was available concerning her custody. No paperwork was done at the time of release as well.

Roboni said that she had asked if the officers possessed an arrest warrant. “They refused to offer any explanation. My mother was also interrogated and verbally abused, but we somehow escaped and took shelter in a school in the nearby village. They did not even spare our grandmother. She was also taken with my sister, but deboarded after some distance,” added Roboni, who was 16 at the time of the incident.

As per her complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Sambika claimed that she was locked up in custody, with the policemen verbally abusing her until dawn. There were no women police on duty. She was even denied water to drink.

Roboni told this reporter that her sister was beaten with shoes, but that was not mentioned in Sambika’s statement to NHRC.

Twisted truth

Police stations are meant to be spaces where anyone can file a complaint, but a majority of women are afraid to report a crime, fearing further mistreatment. In Sambika’s case, the police station became the site of crime. Sambika was advised by a resident of Ramnagar, who does not want to be named, to meet Vishwajit Karmakar, an advocate in Civil Court, Ranchi, and also a member of the Network of Advocates for Rights and Action.

On March 28, 2022, Karmakar lodged an online complaint to the NHRC on Sambika’s behalf. “As per the complaint, Sambika was brought to the jail without any coherent reason, contravening the provisions of BNSS. As per Section 179 of BNSS, her statements can only be recorded where she resides in the presence of a woman constable and family members. In case she has to be arrested, the police should have orders from the magistrate,” explained Karmakar.

“It was a civil matter between Sambika’s family and her paternal uncle, and the police came at the uncle’s behest,” added Karmakar. In civil cases, the police have no authority to resolve disputes. They can intervene only in situations where criminal activity or a threat to peace is involved. Sambika protested the most against illegal detention that night, so she was taken into custody.

However, when contacted, Sambika refused to share details of the family dispute with this reporter.