Jharkhand High Court Raps RIMS Over Failure in Biomedical Waste Disposal, Seeks Detailed Affidavit

Ranchi, Jan 19: The Jharkhand High Court has expressed deep displeasure over the lack of proper arrangements for the disposal of biomedical waste at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), the state’s largest medical college and hospital in Ranchi.
Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Jharkhand Human Rights Confederation, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M.S. Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the response submitted by RIMS authorities.
The Bench observed that RIMS had failed to comply with earlier directions issued by the court regarding the scientific and lawful disposal of biomedical waste, despite repeated reminders.
Directing the RIMS Director to file a detailed affidavit, the court asked that the next submission clearly outline the steps taken so far to complete the tender process for biomedical waste disposal management.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 2.
During the hearing, the petitioner informed the court that the new tender for biomedical waste disposal at RIMS had not yet been finalised. In response, RIMS submitted that the tender process was underway and that a fresh tender had been floated, inviting participation from eligible agencies.
RIMS further stated that it proposes to establish a comprehensive waste management system covering biomedical waste, solid waste and dry waste within the hospital premises.
The High Court had earlier taken strong exception to the indiscriminate dumping of waste within the RIMS campus and had sought a detailed status report on the prevailing waste disposal mechanism.
In the PIL, the petitioner had sought strict and effective implementation of the Biomedical Waste Management Rules framed under the Environment (Protection) Act, stressing that biomedical waste generated by hospitals, clinics and nursing homes across Jharkhand must be handled and disposed of strictly in accordance with statutory norms.
The petition underlines that failure to enforce the Biomedical Waste Management and Handling Rules poses a serious risk to public health and the environment, warranting immediate corrective measures by the state authorities.
This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.
(SY)
Suggested Reading: