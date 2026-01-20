Jharkhand High Court Raps RIMS Over Failure in Biomedical Waste Disposal, Seeks Detailed Affidavit

The Bench observed that RIMS had failed to comply with earlier directions issued by the court regarding the scientific and lawful disposal of biomedical waste, despite repeated reminders.

Directing the RIMS Director to file a detailed affidavit, the court asked that the next submission clearly outline the steps taken so far to complete the tender process for biomedical waste disposal management.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 2.

During the hearing, the petitioner informed the court that the new tender for biomedical waste disposal at RIMS had not yet been finalised. In response, RIMS submitted that the tender process was underway and that a fresh tender had been floated, inviting participation from eligible agencies.