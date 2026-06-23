Who Is Avni Kejriwal, the Student from Ranchi who Scored a Perfect 500/500 in the CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation?

AFTER THE CENTRAL BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION (CBSE) announced the final results of the re-evaluation process, Avni Kejriwal from Ranchi has emerged as the Class 12 national topper with a perfect score. Kejriwal, a Commerce stream student, secured a full score of 500 out of 500 marks. The re-evaluation results were declared on June 21, 2026, following the release of the revised results.

Ever since news of Avni Kejriwal’s flawless performance emerged, she has been at the centre of attention. Several users on social media applauded her achievement, while others took a dig at CBSE for missing the score during its initial evaluation process. According to reports, Kejriwal had earlier scored 476 out of 500 marks, equivalent to 95.2 per cent. She reportedly lost 19 marks in English Core and five marks in Business Studies.

One user on X took a jibe at CBSE, writing, “CBSE after the first evaluation: Hmm... 476/500 sounds right; CBSE after re-evaluation: Oops, we forgot an entire topper.”

See Also: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 OUT: Steps To Check Scorecards At results.odisha.gov.in & Other Details Here

Kejriwal shared that she was confident in her preparation, which led her to apply for re-evaluation, eventually resulting in a perfect score. The review process earned her an additional 24 marks, helping her secure full marks in all five main subjects. She scored 100 out of 100 in English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, and Applied Mathematics. She lost one mark in Graphics, which was an additional subject.

She told ANI that she was not expecting her earlier score in English Core, which prompted her to apply for re-evaluation.

“Everyone is very happy right now. We weren’t expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English, which I wasn't expecting,” said Kejriwal.

She further added that English is both her favourite and strongest subject. She said, “There were also 5 marks deducted in Business Studies. I had already scored 100 out of 100 in three subjects. Now my score has increased by 24 marks.”

Avni Kejriwal studies at Delhi Public School (DPS), SAIL Township, Dhurwa.

Internet Reacts to Avni Kejriwal’s Perfect Score

Several users on social media congratulated Kejriwal on her flawless score. One user on X wrote, “Perfect scores used to be a dream 6–7 years ago. Now kids score them as if they are a walk in the park. Bro, seriously, how do they even score perfectly in English?”

Another social media user wrote, “I can't get this many marks even by cheating.”

Many users also slammed CBSE for its errors in the evaluation process. “So CBSE goofed up before. How can there be a discrepancy of 19 marks? Three to five marks is understandable, but 19 looks like the paper was not checked properly,” wrote one user on X.

Avni Kejriwal has also shared her future plans, saying that she is interested in pursuing a career in business and finance. She said, “I had Commerce. So, I am interested in the business and finance side. As for college decisions, I am still waiting.”

[VS]





(Edited by Anshika Verma)

Suggested Reading: