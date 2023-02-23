IAS vs IPS: IPS Roopa sees a pattern in deaths of civil servants

Embattled senior IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil on Wednesday demanded a probe into the pattern in the deaths of an IAS and an IPS officer in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Her demand came in response to the audio clip released against her this morning by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri with whom she is engaged in a bitter public tussle.

The audio clip going viral on the internet contains a conversation between Roopa and RTI activist Gangaraju. Roopa can be heard mouthing IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

Gangaraju had alleged that Roopa was forcing him to raise his voice against Sindhuri.