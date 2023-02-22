IAS vs IPS: After IAS 'nude pics' controversy RTI activist says he has private images of IPS Roopa

"Punishment is more for conspirators. Those who have passed the IPS exams, don't they know it? What can I say about the personal chats and photos which have been sent to me? Won't it be a character assassination if the photos of a woman are released?" he questioned.

Gangaraju further asked that being a woman how can one send private pictures of another woman and provoke others to speak about it? "Even I have a photo of yours sent from your mobile very similar to photos released by you. Can I release it to the media? This is the difference between you and me. I got the photo yesterday," he said.

"If she argues that I don't have the photo, I will send it to her. The person on the other hand has also responded. At some point, someone would have shared their pictures and it should not be made a big issue," Gangaraju maintained.

Gangaraju had also advised Roopa that if she had any internal issues, she should sit with Rohini Sindhuri and sort it out.

Roopa had released personal pictures of Rohini Sindhuri and charged that she had sent them to three IAS officers. She also released screenshots of deleted WhatsApp messages and claimed that Rohini had posted nude pictures.

On Monday, the Karnataka government transferred senior IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, who served as the Managing Director at the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who served as the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments without showing postings.