10th Class student Committed Suicide in exam fear

A class tenth student committed suicide by jumping into a river in this district of Karnataka on Thursday.



The class 10th board exams are scheduled to begin from Friday (March 31).



Preliminary investigations revealed that 15-year-old Advaith Shetty took the extreme step due to exam stress. The incident was reported from Gundimajal village near Kodimbala in Kadaba taluk near Mangaluru.



According to police, the student who was to take the SSLC (class 10) exams, had gone �missing on Wednesday evening. His parents and relatives had searched for him throughout the night, but failed.



His school bag was found on the banks of river Kumaradhara near Nakuru Gaya region this morning. Later, the Fire Force and Emergency personnel launched a hunt for his body in the river and recovered it.



Further details are awaited. [IANS/JS]

