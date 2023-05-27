BJP in K'taka challenges Cong to 'Ban RSS if you have guts'

Reacting to the ban proposal on RSS and Bajrang Dal, senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister R. Ashoka has challenged the newly-formed Congress government in the state, saying "if the party bans even one branch of RSS, it would be nowhere in the state".



Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka, reacting to Karnataka cabinet minister Priyank Kharge's remarks, said: "Your father was unable to ban RSS. It was not done by your grandmother. Even your great grandfather could not do anything. What can you do now?"



Ashoka said that the Congress had once a majority in the Parliament.



"There were 15-20 state governments in the country. The current condition of Congress is pathetic in the country. If you have guts, ban the RSS. Your government won't last long... for even three months," he said.