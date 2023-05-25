Odisha to provide free wi-fi facility in universities, colleges soon

To facilitate e-learning, the Odisha government has decided to provide free wi-fi services in all state-run universities soon, state Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said here on Thursday.



Pujari said this while speaking to media persons after a review meeting by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the achievements of the Higher Education department during last four years and the fulfilment of the assurances given in the election manifesto-2019.



All the state public universities have been made wi-fi enabled. The Electronics and Information Technology department is on the job to provide free 1 GB data to the students at the campuses of all public universities and colleges before the next academic session, Pujari said.



He said career counselling cells have been established in various colleges and universities to provide a platform to students to orient themselves for choosing their career plans.



Similarly, free civil service coaching along with lodging and boarding will be provided to 200 meritorious civil service aspirants across all categories, the Minister informed.



Besides, training on soft skills such as spoken English, among others, are being conducted through virtual tutorials. Eleven Centres of Excellence (CoE) are in operation across the state, he stated.



Pujari said steps are being taken to set up science degree colleges in educationally disadvantaged blocks, he informed.

