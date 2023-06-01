After K'taka, now people of Raj will give befitting reply to Modi: Congress

"Now those 27 crore people and additionally 14 crore more people have come under poverty after 2014, and this is the reason why the Modi government is forced to give free ration to 80 crore people," he said.



Khera also pointed out that the country's economy is in 'shambles' and the Prime Minister is using the 'toolkit' to curse the previous governments.

"He (Modi) used this toolkit in Karnataka, where the public responded. Now he will get a befitting reply in Rajasthan," said the Congress leader, who is the Chairman of the party's media and publicity cell.



Khera's remarks came after Modi in his address in Ajmer said, "This 'guarantee habit' of Congress is not new, it is old. Fifty years back, Congress gave the 'garibi hatao' guarantee to the country. It was Congress' biggest treachery with the poor. Congress' strategy has been to trick the poor, and the people of Rajasthan have suffered due to this."



The Prime Minister also said that the policy of the Congress has been to cheat the poor and make them suffer.