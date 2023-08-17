Class 9 student tortured in K'taka for refusing sex, 5 booked

Karnataka Police on Thursday said it has lodged a case under the POCSO Act against five persons for brutally torturing a class 9 student after he refused to have sex with the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place five months ago inside a hostel of a residential school in Tumakaru district.

The accused persons include three class 9 and 10 students, as well as the hostel warden and the school principal.

The police said the accused burnt the victim with cigarettes, made cuts on his body with a blade and attacked him with an iron rod for his refusal to indulge in sexual activities.

After he was attacked with the iron rod, he went unconscious. He was taken to Bengaluru hospital and then shifted to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) for over a month.