Bengaluru Engineering Student Held for Allegedly Raping Senior Inside Men’s Washroom

On the day of the incident, during the lunch break, Gowda allegedly called the survivor several times and asked her to meet him near the architecture block on the seventh floor. When she arrived, he reportedly tried to kiss her. The survivor resisted and attempted to escape, but Gowda followed her to the sixth floor, dragged her into a men’s washroom, and locked the door. He then allegedly raped her between 1:30 pm and 1:50 pm.

The FIR mentions that the accused also took away her mobile phone during the assault to prevent her from answering a call from a friend. The survivor, in shock, later confided in two of her friends but did not immediately tell her parents. A few days later, with her family’s support, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

Following the report, the police registered a case under Section 64 (Punishment for Rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officers conducted a crime scene inspection and reconstruction to collect evidence. Forensic tests are underway, but police said there were no CCTV cameras on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, which has made the investigation more difficult.