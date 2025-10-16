Durgapur Rape Case: Victim’s Father Apologises to Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Aurangzeb Rule’ Remark, Calls Her ‘Like a Mother’

The father of a second-year medical student raped in Durgapur has apologized to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, referring to her as a mother-like figure. His statement on October 15 came two days after he compared the state's law and order situation to the rule of Aurangzeb.

In his apology, the father said Banerjee holds a position similar to that of a mother for him. He added, "If I have said anything wrong, I ask her to forgive me. I will render countless obeisances at her feet. But I ask her to help my daughter get justice."

The apology follows his earlier criticism of Banerjee's comments on the case. On October 13, the father expressed concern over the chief minister's remark that women should avoid going out at night.

He stated that he no longer felt secure in West Bengal and planned to relocate his daughter to their home in Odisha, prioritizing her safety. He had said, "It seems Bengal is under the rule of Aurangzeb. I want to take my daughter back to Odisha. Her life comes first, career later."

The incident occurred on October 10, when the 22-year-old student left her private medical college campus in Durgapur with a male classmate to get food. According to police reports, she was allegedly assaulted in a nearby forested area after being chased by a group of men.

The student recounted to medical personnel that three individuals caught her, forced her to the ground, and threatened to involve more people if she resisted.

Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the case, including the student's classmate, Wasif Ali, who was detained on October 14 and identified as the prime accused.

Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar Chowdhury stated that the investigation, based on the survivor's statement and physical evidence, indicates only one person committed the sexual assault, ruling out gang-rape. He confirmed the presence of all six accused at the scene.

The case has led to political controversy in West Bengal. Banerjee, addressing the media after the incident, noted that the student was outside the campus at 12:30 am and emphasized that hostels should restrict students from leaving at night.

She added that private medical colleges must ensure student safety and that individuals also bear responsibility for their protection. Banerjee defended the police, stating it is not feasible for officers to monitor every movement, and clarified that her words were distorted by critics. She affirmed a zero-tolerance policy for such crimes and assured that no one involved would be spared.

Opposition leaders, women's rights groups, and the Odisha government have accused Banerjee of victim-blaming. The father's initial demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe remains unchanged.

He reiterated on October 15 that a CBI inquiry would be beneficial but depends on the state administration's cooperation. Police continue to investigate the roles of the accused, and the student is receiving medical treatment. The case highlights ongoing concerns about law enforcement and victim support in the state. [Rh/Eth/VS]

