RSS Moves HC After K'taka Govt Denies Permission for Centenary March

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has approached the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court challenging the Chittapur Tahsildar's order denying permission for its centenary procession in Chittapur town.

The centenary march was scheduled for Sunday, but earlier, the authorities had removed saffron flags, the Bhagwa Dhwaj, banners, and buntings in Chittapur.

The development has drawn keen interest, with all eyes now on the court's verdict. BJP leaders are optimistic that the court will grant permission for the procession. Chittapur constituency is represented by Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge. Following his letter, the government issued an order making it mandatory for private organisations to obtain prior permission from the authorities to hold events in public places.

The Tahsildar denied permission for the RSS procession, citing potential law and order issues. However, the RSS has contested this decision in court, arguing that its right to hold the procession cannot be denied.

Tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath stated that a report was sought from the Police Sub-Inspector of Chittapur police station.