Man Makes Rape Attempt on Specially-Abled Bengaluru Woman, Arrested

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) A man, under the influence of ganja, allegedly made a rape attempt on a differently-abled woman in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

People caught hold of the accused, identified as Vignesh alias Dadu, and thrashed him. Later, they handed over Dadu to the police.

While the incident occurred on November 9, it came to light recently, and a video of the accused being thrashed has since gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred in broad daylight when the victim was alone at home. The victim is a young, specially-abled woman who is non-verbal, lacks control over her legs, and has the developmental capacity of a child.

The victim's family members had left home to attend a wedding, leaving her alone. At around 11 a.m., the accused barged into the house and locked the door from the inside.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother returned home and found the door locked from within. Concerned, the mother forcefully kicked the door open.