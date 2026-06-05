From Being the Richest Politician to Now CM of Karnataka: Here Are Five Interesting Facts About Congress Leader D. K. Shivakumar

In a recent administrative shakeup in Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar is at the helm of state politics having recently taken charge as chief minister on June 3, 2026.. This change came after senior congress leader Siddaramaiah vacated the CM chair, over an alleged power sharing agreement within the Congress party that allowed D. K. Shivakumar to step up.
On June 3, 2026, Shivakumar was sworn-in as Karnataka’s 18th chief minister, leveling up from his previous post as deputy chief minister which he held from 2023-2026. Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar or DKS as he is often called, has been affiliated with the Congress party for well over four decades. From hailing from an agrarian family to rising to the top political position in Karnataka, Shivakumar’s journey has been interesting to say the least.
Here are five lesser-known facts about the current Karnataka chief minister:
Starting his political journey at the age of 23, Shivakumar’s first and only defeat came during the Legislative Assembly Elections in 1985, where he lost to Janata Dal’s H.D. Deve Gowda. However, during the 1989 Assembly Elections, he contested and won from the Sathanur constituency and has never lost an election since. Since 1989, he has won in eight consecutive assembly elections, contesting from Sathanur till 2008 and then shifting to Kanakapara constituency.
In 1989, Shivakumar contested in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on a congress ticket and won from Sathanur constituency. Even though Shivakumar emerged as one of Congress's most prominent leaders, it is surprising that he was denied a ticket to contest elections in 1994. However, his political convictions remained persistent and he won in the election as an independent candidate from Santhanur constituency and became a state MLA.
D.K. Shivakumar has been a loyal Congress member since the early 1980s and has consistently played a crucial role in steering the party through major crises. In 1991, he played a key part in ensuring S. Bangarappa’s election as Chief Minister of Karnataka following the removal of Veerendra Patil.
In 2002, Shivakumar came to the aid of Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh by sheltering a group of Congress legislators in Bengaluru ahead of a crucial trust vote. And in 2018, he was instrumental in forging a coalition government in Karnataka between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).
With a total declared assets amounting to Rs. 1,413 crores, the congress leader is now the richest chief minister in India. His net worth surpasses the combined wealth of 10 chief ministers of the Hindi heartland states.
In his last election affidavit filed in 2023, Shivakumar net worth — which of course stands taller three years later — includes various assets like agricultural, residential and commercial lands he owns.
Shivakumar was born on May 15, 1962, in Doddalahalli village near Bengaluru. His parents were Doddalahalli Kempegowda (a farmer) and Gowramma. He belongs to the Vokkaliga community, a dominant land-owning group in southern Karnataka. He holds a Master's degree in Political Science from Karnataka State Open University. He entered politics as a student leader with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) at age 18 and rose through the Youth Congress ranks.
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