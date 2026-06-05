From Being the Richest Politician to Now CM of Karnataka: Here Are Five Interesting Facts About Congress Leader D. K. Shivakumar

In a recent administrative shakeup in Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar is at the helm of state politics having recently taken charge as chief minister on June 3, 2026.. This change came after senior congress leader Siddaramaiah vacated the CM chair, over an alleged power sharing agreement within the Congress party that allowed D. K. Shivakumar to step up.

On June 3, 2026, Shivakumar was sworn-in as Karnataka’s 18th chief minister, leveling up from his previous post as deputy chief minister which he held from 2023-2026. Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar or DKS as he is often called, has been affiliated with the Congress party for well over four decades. From hailing from an agrarian family to rising to the top political position in Karnataka, Shivakumar’s journey has been interesting to say the least.

Here are five lesser-known facts about the current Karnataka chief minister: