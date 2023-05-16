Kerala: 288 Candidates get central govt jobs as part of National Rozgar Mela

Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle Manju P. Pillai who handed over the appointment letters in the state capital city said that the idea of Rozgar Mela put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a far-reaching impact.



She also stated that the future of India is being shaped by the young generation who gets appointed through the Mega job fair.



The visuals of Modi inaugurating Rozgar Mela through video conferencing and addressing the candidates were screened at the venue.



The aim of Rozgar Mela is to provide central government jobs to 10 lakh people within a year. [IANS/JS]

