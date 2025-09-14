18-year-old diagnosed with acanthamoeba infection in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14: An 18-year-old youth undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital here has tested positive for acanthamoeba, one of the free-living amoebae (FLA) known to cause the rare but often fatal disease, amoebic meningoencephalitis.

Health officials on Sunday confirmed that the youth is being treated with miltefosine and remains stable.

The patient first sought treatment at a private hospital in Kanjiramkulam on August 18 for fever, headache, and giddiness.

As his condition worsened, he was shifted first to Neyyatinkara and later to a private hospital in the city.

Initial cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) wet mount tests showed no trophozoites, but samples sent for PCR analysis in Coimbatore confirmed acanthamoeba infection.