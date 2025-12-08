Dileep Acquitted in 2017 Malayalam Actor Assault Case After Eight-Year Trial

Investigation of the Case

The investigation and trial extended over eight years and included multiple rounds of forensic analysis, disputes over digital evidence, witness retractions, and allegations of evidence tampering. Police filed the first chargesheet in April 2017, and Dileep was arrested in July 2017, before being granted bail in October that year. Over time, additional investigations were ordered, including inquiries into alleged manipulation of digital evidence and illegal access to the memory card containing the assault visuals.

The trial formally began on January 30, 2020, featuring 261 witnesses, 833 prosecution documents, and lengthy cross-examinations, with witness testimony alone stretching over 438 days. Attempts by the survivor and the state government to replace the presiding judge were rejected at various judicial levels. Two key witnesses—former MLA P.T. Thomas and director Balachandra Kumar—died during the trial.

The case had a major impact on the Malayalam film industry, leading to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and eventually the Hema Committee in 2019, set up to examine sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the industry. Although the committee submitted its report the same year, it was made public only in August 2024, following a Kerala High Court order.

