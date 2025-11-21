Hindi-Marathi Language Row: 19 Year Old Maharashtra Student Dies by Suicide After Alleged Assault on Train Over Speaking Hindi Instead of Marathi

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old BSc student named Arnav Jitendra Khaire committed suicide on November 18, 2025, after allegedly being targeted for speaking Hindi instead of Marathi. His father, Jitendra Khaire, claimed that his son was assaulted and harassed on a local train while on his way to attend classes.

According to him, Arnav’s untimely death resulted from the mental and psychological stress triggered by the incident on the train.

Khaire lived in East Kalyan, Thane, Maharashtra, and was pursuing his education at Kelkar College in Mulund. The disturbing incident occurred during his usual commute to college.

He was traveling on the Amarnath–Kalyan local train when a mob allegedly assaulted him for speaking in Hindi, even though he reportedly told the attackers that he was Marathi. He was traveling in a second-class compartment because his first-class pass had expired.

According to his father’s statement, a group of 4–5 men allegedly assaulted Arnav while he was on his way to class. In the crowded compartment, he accidentally bumped into another passenger and asked them to “move a little” in Hindi.

This became the flashpoint that escalated the confrontation. In the complaint filed by the victim’s father, nearby passengers reportedly took offense when Arnav spoke in Hindi.

The men questioned him about why he was not speaking Marathi and allegedly asked whether he was ashamed of his own language. Arnav later told his father that he explained he was Marathi, “but they still argued and beat me.”

Why Did Arnav Khaire Committed Suicide?

The incident deeply shook and distressed Arnav. He immediately got off the train at Thane station and took another local train to Mulund. When he reached home in the afternoon, he called his father and expressed the panic and anxiety he was experiencing after the episode. When his father returned home after work, he found the door locked from the inside.

Panic-stricken, Jitendra Khaire broke the door open with the help of neighbors. Inside, he found his son hanging from the ceiling. Arnav Khaire was declared dead at Rukmini Hospital, Maharashtra. According to Jitendra Khaire, his son took his own life due to the emotional distress and trauma caused by the assault.

He has submitted a written complaint at Kolsewadi Police Station, Kalyan, Maharashtra. A case of accidental death has been registered. An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Arnav Khaire’s suicide has been initiated by Kolsewadi Police, who have also alerted Railway Police to trace the accused involved.

