3 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Dum Dum Near Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) The police have arrested three youth for raping a minor in Dum Dum area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, the police said on Sunday, adding that the incident took place on November 1 evening.

It is learnt that the minor girl, a resident of Dum Dum, is a seventh-grade student. She had gone to study in a private tuition on Saturday evening. On her way back, she met a friend.

It has been learnt that they sat in Kamalapur Park and chatted for a long time. Later, two more persons joined in.

It is alleged the three friends then forcibly took the minor girl in a (toto) battery-powered auto rickshaw. She tried her best to escape, but she was not successful.

The accused took the minor girl to Harijan Basti at Motilal Colony No. 2 where she was allegedly gang-raped in a hut by the three youths.