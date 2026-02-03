Tribal Women in Kerala’s Attapadi are Worried About VB-G RAM-G

Palakkad, Kerala: Kali (54) a tribal woman from Agali village in Kerala’s Attapadi region, says she is proud to be a “Thozhilurappukari”—a worker under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

For nearly two decades, the job guarantee scheme has been her primary source of income, offering steady work, predictable and dignified wages, and a rare sense of security in a region marked by poverty and land alienation.

That security is now under threat.

The Union government is set to replace MGNREGA with a new law—the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM-G Act. While the Centre has described the proposed law as an expansion of rural employment, tribal workers and officials in Attapadi fear it will dismantle the fragile livelihood system that sustains some of Kerala’s most marginalised communities.

“I think once the new law is implemented, it leaves me no other option but to rear black goats,” Kali said, referring to a heat-resistant breed traditionally reared by tribal women in this hilly region.

But that option no longer exists. Grazing lands have steadily shrunk, large-scale livestock farmers have moved in, and frequent wild elephant incursions have made forest-dependent livelihoods increasingly unsafe.

“At least twice a week, wild elephants stray into our hamlets,” said Bhagavathy, also a resident of Agali village. “They have killed people and animals. Grazing areas are fenced off. For more than a decade now, rearing black goats has not been a reliable livelihood.”

In 2025 alone, five tribal residents of Attapadi were trampled to death by elephants. At the same time, agricultural mechanisation has eliminated most farm labour, leaving tribal women—once dependent on seasonal agricultural work—with few alternatives outside state-backed employment schemes.

For decades, tribal families in Attapadi have survived on a combination of two job guarantee programmes that together ensure up to 200 days of work a year: 100 days under MGNREGA and another 100 days under Kerala’s Tribal Plus scheme, launched in 2018. The proposed replacement of MGNREGA has triggered widespread anxiety that this safety net, credited with raising wages, reducing exploitation and transforming women’s lives, could unravel.