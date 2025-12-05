From 200 Workdays to Barely a Dozen, Tamil Nadu’s Farm Labourers are Being Pushed Toward Factory Work

On the brink

The collapse of steady agricultural work has pushed entire households in Anaimalai to the brink. Anitha (36), a farm worker, told 101Reporters that with the shift in agriculture patterns her family’s income has fallen to a fraction of what it once was. “I never went to school. I’ve worked in the fields since childhood. But now, with the monsoon changing, there is no regular paddy or sugarcane farming. Most fields have become coconut,” she said.

This season, limited water from the Aliyar Dam allowed some farmers to grow paddy, briefly reviving work. “I earn Rs 300 a day in paddy. After harvest, I move to coconut groves for Rs 450. But none of this is regular. My husband is also a farm labourer, together, we get only 10-14 days of work a month,” said Anitha, bent low in the paddy field under the harsh midday sun, planting saplings. Their earnings have to support five people which includes two school-going sons and an elderly mother-in-law.

When the conversation with this reporter ran a little longer, the landowner snapped at Anitha to get back to work. She took a quick sip of water, wiped her face, and hurried back knowing a few minutes lost would reduce her wages.

Anitha lives in a town panchayat, which means she cannot access MGNREGS since the scheme is restricted to rural areas . “If I want other work, I must travel 25-50 kilometres to Coimbatore or Pollachi to work in a factory” she said. Her sister, once a farm worker, has already moved to Tiruppur to work in a garment factory. “With farming jobs disappearing, life without work is unbearable,” she said.

Leelavathi, another labourer, faces the same uncertainty. “My husband and I get only about 10 days of work a month in coconut and areca nut farms. When I was young, we had three cropping seasons a year. Work was daily. Since the 2016 drought, jobs have almost disappeared.” She tried a coconut-fibre unit and later a textile mill, but the long hours, fibre dust and cotton debris made her sick. “I couldn’t sleep at night,” she said. She returned to farm work not because it pays, but because it feels bearable.

Migration is now the default. Many families have at least one member working in a textile mill, coir unit or construction site in Coimbatore or Tiruppur. Mahendran, 28, left in 2022 for a textile mill job after fieldwork dropped to barely 8-10 days a month. “Only the very old and women are still here,” he said. Others, like Murugan (55), migrated late in life, “I never imagined I’d have to leave the village at this age. But coconut gives work only once in 40 days. Construction at least pays.”

For women like Sumithra, migration has meant a different kind of burden. Her husband now works in a garment unit in Palladam and comes home once in two or three Sundays. “I’m raising the children alone. In almost every second house here, the men have gone out for work,” she said.