Congress To Launch MGNREGA Bachao Protest On Jan 5, Rahul Gandhi Slams The Centre For Repealing MGNREGA

The Congress Working Committee met in New Delhi to discuss crucial political issues and review the party’s functioning. The meeting also focused on election strategy, followed by a Special CWC briefing at Indira Bhawan.
Congress announced a nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ protest starting from January 5. Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that the repeal of MGNREGA was aimed at oppressing the poor and burdening states financially.
Congress President Kharge also criticised the SIR of electoral rolls, and condemned the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
Indian National Congress held a meeting of its working committee today, December 27, 2025 at New Delhi, India. The Congress Working Committee also held a press conference at Indira Bhawan later. The Special CWC Briefing consisted of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.
Congress Working Committee conducted its meeting to discuss the crucial political issues, assess the functioning of the Congress, strategise about the upcoming elections and discuss key issues taken by the Union government, among others. The meeting was also attended by Shashi Tharoor, Digvijay Singh, Revanth Reddy, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and other ministers.
The meeting decided that Congress will launch the ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ (Save MGNREGA) protest on January 5, 2025, said Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also informed the media that Congress will hold a nationwide protest against the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)) Act, in addition to the MGNREGA Bachao protest. He also added that people were angry over the repeal of MGNREGA Act, which was not just a welfare scheme, but a Constitutional Right guaranteed by the state.
Kharge also criticised the rearrangement of the funds between the centre and the state, stating that the state would have to bear unnecessary additional expenditure burden. He also mentioned that MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) was revoked to oppress the poor, and it was a one sided decision without any consultation.
Rahul Gandhi also came down heavily on the issue, stating that the decision to repeal the MGNREGA Act was taken directly from the Prime Minister’s Office. He remarked that the cabinet was not consulted about the decision. Rahul Gandhi also remarked that MGNREGA was not just an employment guarantee and work programme, but it was also a crucial factor in the three-tier Panchayati Raj System, that entailed self-sufficiency of Indian villages. Its repeal is an attack on rights-based approach and federal structure, he added.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi stated that the decision to repeal MGNREGA meant to remove the employment guarantee scheme for the poor, to steal the financial and political power from the states, and to hand over that money to the billionaire friends of the centre.
Congress President Kharge also talked about the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He remarked that the SIR of the electoral rolls was a threat to Indian democracy, and also condemned the communal clashes in Bangladesh that are targeting Hindu minorities.
Kharge also mentioned that while repealing the MGNREGA Act, the centre did not take into the consideration the view of stakeholders present at grassroot levels. He also mentioned that big billionaires are able to get loan from the government, and not repay them, so why is the government not supporting the poor and down trodden. Removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Act is an insult, he added.
