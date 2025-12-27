Congress To Launch MGNREGA Bachao Protest On Jan 5, Rahul Gandhi Slams The Centre For Repealing MGNREGA

Congress To Launch MGNREGA Bachao Protest

The meeting decided that Congress will launch the ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ (Save MGNREGA) protest on January 5, 2025, said Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also informed the media that Congress will hold a nationwide protest against the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)) Act, in addition to the MGNREGA Bachao protest. He also added that people were angry over the repeal of MGNREGA Act, which was not just a welfare scheme, but a Constitutional Right guaranteed by the state.

Kharge- MGNREGA Revoked To Oppress The Poor

Kharge also criticised the rearrangement of the funds between the centre and the state, stating that the state would have to bear unnecessary additional expenditure burden. He also mentioned that MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) was revoked to oppress the poor, and it was a one sided decision without any consultation.

Rahul Gandhi also came down heavily on the issue, stating that the decision to repeal the MGNREGA Act was taken directly from the Prime Minister’s Office. He remarked that the cabinet was not consulted about the decision. Rahul Gandhi also remarked that MGNREGA was not just an employment guarantee and work programme, but it was also a crucial factor in the three-tier Panchayati Raj System, that entailed self-sufficiency of Indian villages. Its repeal is an attack on rights-based approach and federal structure, he added.

