Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor: 10-Month-Old Alin Sherin Abraham Saves Lives

Alin sustained critical injuries and lost consciousness. Her mother and grandparents were also seriously injured. After her initial treatment at local hospitals in Changanassery and Thiruvalla, she was shifted to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam (Kochi) on February 6, where intensive care efforts continued. Despite medical intervention, she was declared brain-dead on February 13.

Organs Donated and Transplant Allocation

With the consent of her parents Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, Alin’s organs were retrieved at Amrita Hospital, a major tertiary care centre known for trauma and critical care services. The donation included:

Liver

Two kidneys

Heart valve

Two corneas (eye)

These were allocated to multiple recipients in Thiruvanathapuram (Trivandrum), including both infants and older children.

Organ Recipients in Different Hospitals in Trivandrum

Liver: Transplanted into a 6-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kidneys: Allocated to a child at the Paediatric Nephrology Ward of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (SAT Hospital).

Heart Valve: Sent to patients at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Eyeballs: Donated to the eye bank at Amrita Hospital for possible future transplantation or eye tissue use.

Transport and Coordination Efforts

After organ retrieval, the transport of organs was a coordinated medical mission involving multiple agencies. The ambulance left Amrita Hospital in Kochi around 7:15 pm and reached Thiruvananthapuram in approximately 3 hours and 15–20 minutes, significantly shorter than the usual travel time. Police and public authorities facilitated a green corridor on key roadways to ensure timely and uninterrupted passage.

This collaborative effort, supported by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) under the Home Department, enabled the rapid delivery of organs to hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram for scheduled transplant surgeries later the same evening.

State Response and Public Acknowledgement

Kerala Health Minister Veena George expressed gratitude to the grieving family for their decision to donate Alin’s organs, acknowledging their contribution in helping save other lives. Police, hospital staff, emergency responders, and members of the public were also thanked for their roles in facilitating the transport and transplant coordination.

The collaborative effort exemplifies how organ donation systems, such as K-SOTTO, function to match available organs promptly with patients in need, particularly in time-sensitive cases involving critical organ failure or end-stage organ disease.

