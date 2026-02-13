$29 Million Settlement Announced Three Years After Death of Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula in Seattle

Key Points:
The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $29 million to the family of Indian graduate student Jaahnavi Kandula, who was killed in 2023 after being struck by a speeding Seattle Police Department vehicle.
The incident sparked widespread backlash after body-camera footage revealed another officer making insensitive remarks about the victim’s life.
Officer Daniel Auderer was later fired, while Kevin Dave faced policy violations, a $5,000 traffic fine, and was relieved of duty in 2025, though no criminal charges were filed.
Three years after the death of 23-year-old student Jaahnavi Kandula, who died after a Seattle Police Department vehicle hit her, the city of Seattle has decided to compensate her family with $29 million. The accident happened in 2023 when Kandula, an Indian graduate student, was struck while crossing the road by a speeding police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave.
The Hindu reported that Officer Dave was driving the vehicle at 119 kph in a 40-kph zone after receiving a distress call about a drug overdose. City Attorney Erika Evans described Kandula’s death as heart breaking and expressed the city’s hope that the financial settlement would bring a sense of closure to the deceased’s family on February 12, 2026.
Evans further added, “Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends, and to our community.”
Kandula’s mother, G. Vijaya Lakshmi, responded to the financial settlement and asked, “Tell me, what will we do with the money?”
She further added, “We heard about the payout, but even though three years have passed, we are in no position to process any new development or information about her.”
The death of the 23-year-old student caused widespread outrage after footage from another officer, Daniel Auderer’s body camera, came to light. The recording showed the officer laughing and allegedly saying that the victim’s life had “limited value” and that the city would “just write a check.” A year after her death, following backlash over the insensitive statement made by Officer Auderer, he was fired from the Seattle Police Department in 2024.
The King County Prosecutor’s Office did not file any charges against Dave despite the gravity of the situation. The Seattle City Attorney imposed a fine of $5,000 on him for traffic violations.
Officer Dave was relieved of his duties the following year, in 2025. As per an IANS report, Dave had violated four department policies. Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr acknowledged the intent behind the speeding vehicle in an emergency situation but emphasised the gravity of the outcome. The Seattle Times reported, quoting Police Chief Rahr: “His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department.”
Who was Jaahnavi Kandula?
Jaahnavi Kandula, who was from Andhra Pradesh, was killed on January 23, 2023, while crossing a street. She was a graduate student from India studying at North eastern University’s Seattle campus. At the time of her death, she was about to graduate with a master’s degree specialising in Information Systems in December 2023. Prior to pursuing her studies in the United States, she had completed her bachelor’s degree in Commerce in 2019.
Kandula was also working a part-time job on the Seattle University campus. Following her tragic death, members of the Hindu community residing in Seattle gathered to offer prayers for Jaahnavi. Around 25 people assembled at Denny Park to perform a puja for Kandula and pray for her peace.
