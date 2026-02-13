$29 Million Settlement Announced Three Years After Death of Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula in Seattle

Three years after the death of 23-year-old student Jaahnavi Kandula, who died after a Seattle Police Department vehicle hit her, the city of Seattle has decided to compensate her family with $29 million. The accident happened in 2023 when Kandula, an Indian graduate student, was struck while crossing the road by a speeding police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave.

The Hindu reported that Officer Dave was driving the vehicle at 119 kph in a 40-kph zone after receiving a distress call about a drug overdose. City Attorney Erika Evans described Kandula’s death as heart breaking and expressed the city’s hope that the financial settlement would bring a sense of closure to the deceased’s family on February 12, 2026.

Evans further added, “Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends, and to our community.”