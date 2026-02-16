Samajwadi Party Leader Lal Bahadur Yadav Dies After 65-Foot Bharat Petroleum Pole Crushes His Car

Lal Bahadur Yadav was travelling near Babuganj market when a 65-foot-high pole collapsed killing him on the spot.
The pole, belonging to Bharat Petroleum, fell after the crane strap snapped. The incident was captured on CCTV
Police have registered an FIR and launched an inquiry into safety lapses during the installation work.
On Sunday, February 15, 2026, a local Samajwadi Party leader named Lal Bahadur Yadav died after a high-mast pole crushed the front portion of his car. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district when he was travelling from Babuganj to Pratapgarh city. Yadav was just 500 metres away from his house, driving past a fuel pump, when the pole collapsed on him, leading to his death. There were a couple of bikes and an e-rickshaw nearby, but they managed to brake in time.
The Samajwadi Party leader was 48 years old and was in the Babuganj market area at the time of the incident. It was captured on CCTV, which shows Yadav’s Hyundai Creta approaching the petrol pump at a moderate speed when the Bharat Petroleum pole suddenly dropped. The pole crushed the car, leaving bystanders in shock, and panic was created in the area. The police rushed to the scene and sent the body for autopsy.
According to police and eyewitnesses, a nearly 65-foot-high high-mast light pole belonging to Bharat Petroleum was being installed in front of a petrol pump using a crane. The pole, weighing around 40 quintals, suddenly slipped when the crane’s strap snapped, causing it to lose balance and fall directly onto Yadav’s vehicle. The impact crushed the front portion, shattering the windshield on the driver’s side. Though the airbags deployed, the force was too severe for him to survive.
Yadav’s relatives and supporters staged protests, accusing the petrol pump management and contractors of negligence. They demanded strict action against those responsible. Police said an FIR is being registered and an inquiry has been initiated to examine safety arrangements and possible lapses during the installation work. Senior officials stated that action would be taken based on the findings. He is survived by four daughters and a son.
The incident has once again raised serious concerns over safety standards during public infrastructure work in crowded areas. Recently, many cases have been reported where people have died due to a lack of proper public infrastructure. One recent case is that of Birju, a labourer who died after falling into an open manhole in Rohini’s Begumpur area. Just weeks after this incident, another man named Kamal Dhyani died after falling into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri, Delhi.
