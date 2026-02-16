Samajwadi Party Leader Lal Bahadur Yadav Dies After 65-Foot Bharat Petroleum Pole Crushes His Car

Yadav’s relatives and supporters staged protests, accusing the petrol pump management and contractors of negligence. They demanded strict action against those responsible. Police said an FIR is being registered and an inquiry has been initiated to examine safety arrangements and possible lapses during the installation work. Senior officials stated that action would be taken based on the findings. He is survived by four daughters and a son.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over safety standards during public infrastructure work in crowded areas. Recently, many cases have been reported where people have died due to a lack of proper public infrastructure. One recent case is that of Birju, a labourer who died after falling into an open manhole in Rohini’s Begumpur area. Just weeks after this incident, another man named Kamal Dhyani died after falling into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri, Delhi.

