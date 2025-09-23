Kareena Kapoor calls Katrina, Vicky pregnancy ‘best news:’ So happy for my favorites

Mumbai, Sep 23: Kareena Kapoor took to social media to express her excitement over Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, calling it the “best news.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bebo posted the same picture that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal shared to announce the happy news and extended her wishes. Alongside the image, Kareena wrote, “This is just the best news, So happy for you my favourite Kat and Vicky,” followed by a red heart emoji.

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a Polaroid capturing a tender moment, with Vicky lovingly holding his wife’s baby bump. For the caption, they wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Several celebrities extended their congratulations to the couple, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Dandekar, Angad Bedi, and Vaani Kapoor.

Mom-to-be Parineeti commented, “Congratssssss.” Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “sooooooo happy for you guys!!!!! Ayushmann Khurrana extended his wishes, saying, “Congratulations guys.”

Extending her greetings, Nimrat Kaur said, “Hugest congratulations and so much love for you both.” Rajkummar Rao commented, “Congratulations to both of you.” “Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!” wrote Janhvi Kapoor.