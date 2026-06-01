JEE Advanced 2026 Results: Shubham Kumar from IIT Delhi Zone secures AIR 1

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, bringing an end to days of anticipation for engineering aspirants across the country. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the overall topper, while Arohi Deshpande secured the highest rank among female candidates.

Shubham Kumar secured the top position in the Common Rank List (CRL), scoring 330 out of 360 marks.

More than 56,000 students successfully cleared the examination out of nearly 1.8 lakh candidates who appeared for the test.

Along with individual scorecards, IIT Roorkee has released the CRL and category-wise merit lists, highlighting the performance of candidates across different categories.

According to the results, Shubham Kumar claimed the top position in the national rankings. He was followed by Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar, both from the IIT Delhi zone, making it a remarkable performance for the region.