Divorce Lawyer in Korea: Everything You Should Know

By Sharlen Miller

Divorce in the Korean legal system

In South Korea, divorce is not only a personal matter but also a legal process that requires the involvement of the Family Court. For many people — especially foreign residents — this process can feel complicated because of the legal requirements, cultural differences, and strict court procedures. That is why working with a divorce lawyer in Korea is often essential. A lawyer helps clients navigate paperwork, hearings, and negotiations while protecting their rights under Korean law.

Two main types of divorce in Korea

Korean law allows divorce in two primary ways, depending on whether both spouses agree or not.

Divorce by agreement

When both parties agree to separate, they can file for divorce at the Family Court. After submitting documents, the court imposes a short “cooling-off” period, usually one to three months. Once this period is over, the court finalizes the divorce. This process is generally quicker and less expensive.

Divorce by litigation (judicial divorce)

If the couple cannot agree, one spouse must file a lawsuit. Grounds for this type of divorce can include adultery, abandonment, abuse, or irreconcilable differences. This path is longer, more expensive, and often emotionally draining. A lawyer is necessary here, as they represent the client during hearings and build a strong case before the judge.

Role of a divorce lawyer in Korea

A divorce lawyer provides legal and emotional support throughout the process. Their responsibilities include preparing and filing all legal documents, representing the client during negotiations, and presenting arguments in court. They also ensure fair outcomes when it comes to division of property, spousal support, child custody, and visitation rights.

For foreigners, divorce lawyers also bridge the language barrier, explain Korean legal terms in simple language, and handle international considerations such as recognition of the divorce in another country.