As a Celebrated NRI, Swraj Paul received Praises even in Death. He helped Indira Gandhi at her Political Lowest, but Stood Firm Against Emergency

Swaraj Paul, the businessman, philanthropist, and Labour peer—member of the UK’s Labour Party, was an influential figure who left a lasting mark on both India and the UK. As an NRI who later settled in Britain, he became a close supporter of Indira Gandhi during her most politically isolated years and played a key role in challenging India’s corporate system, shaping debates on privatization and economic reform. He was also the founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of Industries.

Paul passed away in London on 21 August 2025 at the age of 94, after a period of illness. Despite his frailty in recent months, he remained an active presence in the House of Lords, attending sessions almost daily. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death, calling him a remarkable individual who strengthened India’s global presence.

Swraj Paul was born in Jalandhar, India, in 1931 and studied at Punjab University before pursuing higher education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He moved to the UK in 1966 for the medical treatment of his daughter, Ambika, who had been diagnosed with leukaemia. Doctors advised that her best chance of survival was treatment in London.

Tragically, Ambika passed away at the age of four, an event that profoundly shaped Paul’s philanthropic journey. In her memory, he established the Ambika Paul Foundation, which donated millions to children’s health and education initiatives worldwide. One of its most prominent contributions was to the London Zoo, where Ambika had loved to spend time and which continues to benefit from the foundation’s support.