Centre clears appointment of Justices Alok Aradhe, Vipul Manubhai Pancholi as SC judges

New Delhi, Aug 27 Acting swiftly on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Wednesday cleared the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the apex court.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justices Aradhe and Pancholi as SC judges.

With the appointment of the two judges, the strength of the Supreme Court will reach the sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. At present, it is functioning with 32 judges.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 25th August, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts, as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Mr. Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay (PHC: High Court of Madhya Pradesh) (ii) Mr. Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice, High Court of Judicature at Patna, (PHC: High Court of Gujarat)," read a statement uploaded on the apex court website.