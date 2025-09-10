A Turbulent Relationship That Transcends Death: Karisma Kapoor's Children Approach Delhi HC Over Late Husband Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Inheritance Will

In a shocking development, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14), moved the Delhi High Court on 9 September 2025. In their civil lawsuit, they claimed that they had been cut off from their late father Sunjay Kapur's will.

They alleged that Sunjay’s third wife and their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, wrongfully manipulated and forged the will concerning his ₹30,000 crore assets. The court has scheduled the hearing for the case on 10 September, 2025.

Samaira and Kiaan, who are represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, submitted in the suit that the will to his estate allegedly documented by their father was not legal.

The suit also stated that after the untimely demise of Sunjay Kapur in June 2025, Priya Sachdev refused to share any data or information regarding the inheritance. She allegedly withheld the information and attempted to dispose of the assets, harming the children’s interests.

The lawsuit further mentioned the list of defendants in the high-profile inheritance case of the ₹30,000 crore estate. The defendants named in the suit include Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur, her minor son, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and Shardha Suri Marwah, who is allegedly the executor of the will.

A close source close to Karisma Kapoor reportedly stated that Karisma has no role in property-related discussions and no interest in the estate. “Her only concern is the well-being and future of her children,” said the source.