A Turbulent Relationship That Transcends Death: Karisma Kapoor's Children Approach Delhi HC Over Late Husband Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Inheritance Will

Key Points:
Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, moved the Delhi High Court claiming they were excluded from their late father Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore will.
The children demanded their rightful share, and sought a freeze on all assets.
Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, alleged that their mother was forced to sign documents after his death.
In a shocking development, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14), moved the Delhi High Court on 9 September 2025. In their civil lawsuit, they claimed that they had been cut off from their late father Sunjay Kapur's will.
They alleged that Sunjay’s third wife and their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, wrongfully manipulated and forged the will concerning his ₹30,000 crore assets. The court has scheduled the hearing for the case on 10 September, 2025.
Samaira and Kiaan, who are represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, submitted in the suit that the will to his estate allegedly documented by their father was not legal.
The suit also stated that after the untimely demise of Sunjay Kapur in June 2025, Priya Sachdev refused to share any data or information regarding the inheritance. She allegedly withheld the information and attempted to dispose of the assets, harming the children’s interests.
The lawsuit further mentioned the list of defendants in the high-profile inheritance case of the ₹30,000 crore estate. The defendants named in the suit include Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur, her minor son, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and Shardha Suri Marwah, who is allegedly the executor of the will.
A close source close to Karisma Kapoor reportedly stated that Karisma has no role in property-related discussions and no interest in the estate. “Her only concern is the well-being and future of her children,” said the source.
The plaintiffs claimed their rightful share in their father’s property. They demanded a full accounting of the assets in question and requested a ban on transferring them.
The children also sought to freeze all of the assets until the case is in court to prevent any misuse. Late Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, claimed that their mother was forced to sign documents without knowing what was in them. Mandhira recalled that her mother signed some papers after Sunjay’s death and later admitted, “I don't know what papers I have signed.”
Sunjay Kapur, chairman of the India-based automotive technology company Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, left behind a billion-dollar empire. The suit filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children claimed that their stepmother repeatedly told them that no will existed.
The sudden emergence of a will allegedly cutting off Karisma’s children raised serious doubts about the genuineness of the defendants, the suit stated. The lawsuit further emphasized that the children were summoned for corporate meetings at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and were asked to sign documents they did not fully understand.
The personal life of the Bollywood icon has always been surrounded by controversies and high-profile lawsuits. Karisma Kapoor’s relationship with her late husband was not even remotely similar to any Bollywood fairy-tale love story.
The duo tied the knot in 2003, but their personal life soon turned turbulent, eventually leading to a disastrous divorce case in 2016. The high-profile divorce case became major headlines due to the allegations the couple made against each other. From cheating scandals to domestic violence allegations, their marriage was marred with conflict and lasted only a decade. They have two children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor.
Amidst all the inheritance-related legal drama that erupted three months after Sunjay’s death, the Delhi High Court has scheduled the high-profile case for hearing on 10 September 2025. [Rh/VS]
