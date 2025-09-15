Dhanush recalls time when he worked as a kid to earn money to buy idlis!

"This song reminded me of a time when my mom would take me to her native village for my summer vacation. This happened when I was eight years old. We would stay there for around two to two-and-a-half months. This song transported me to that time and my grandmom's place in that village," the director and actor explained.

He went on to say, " It was a small village. Only two buses would come and go. There was one shop and it was an idli shop. I wanted to eat at that shop. However, I would not have money."

The actor then went on to explain what his siblings and he did to earn money.

"In our village, if we plucked flowers from the fields and gave the owners, we would be paid according to the amount of flowers we had collected. So, my two sisters and cousins and I would wake up at four in the morning and go to the fields to pluck flowers. We would work non-stop for around two-and-a-half hours. If we worked that hard, each kid would get around Rs Two or Two-and-a-half Rupees. We kids would then go to a field and have a bath at the water tank there. Drying ourselves, we would go to this Idli shop and have four to five idlis. Today, I have eaten in famous and restaurants. But I have never been able to get the same happiness, the taste, the peace we got when we ate those idlis bought with hard earned money," he explained.