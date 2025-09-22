2020 Delhi riots: SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam today

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Supreme Court is set to hear the bail pleas of former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with Meeran Haider and Gulfisha Fatima, in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case on Monday.

During a brief hearing on Friday, the counsel for one of the accused requested a postponement of the bail plea proceedings. The Supreme Court’s two-judge bench, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N.V. Anjaria, accepted the request and rescheduled the hearing for Monday.

It was initially scheduled for September 12 but was deferred to September 19 after Justice Kumar informed the court that he had received the case files at 2:30 a.m., leaving insufficient time for review. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and C.U. Singh are representing the petitioners.

The bail applicants are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi in February 2020.