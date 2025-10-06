Advocate Throws Shoe at CJI B.R. Gavai, Shouts “Sanatan ka Apmaan Nahi Sahenge”

Advocate throws shoe at CJI Gavai, shouting “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge.”
Security intervenes and proceedings continue uninterrupted.
The incident raises concerns over courtroom security and respect for the judiciary.
The Supreme Court saw a dramatic scene on Monday morning, 6th October 2025. During a court proceeding, a 71-year-old advocate threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai. The anger-driven act unfolded as an outburst against the earlier remarks of the CJI about a religious case. The action momentarily disrupted the session before security personnel quickly intervened.
The courtroom was following its usual routine of hearing cases when, at around 11:35 a.m., a senior member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Rakesh Kishore, removed his shoe and threw it at the Chief Justice. He was then escorted out by the swift actions of the security staff. He shouted, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge!” (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma!) as the guards restrained him and took him out of the courtroom.
CJI Gavai composed himself while addressing the courtroom, despite the disruption caused by the sudden outburst. He calmly said,“Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.” The proceedings continued as usual as he advised the lawyer to continue without much interruption.
This event unfolded as a result of comments made by CJI Gavai during a hearing of a case on 16th September 2025. The case concerned the restoration of a damaged Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh. He had remarked that petitioners should pray to the idol so that it could be restored, which caused quite a stir. CJI Gavai later clarified that he respects all religions and that his words were misrepresented, but the advocate clearly did not accept it. Many Hindus took the comment as disrespectful to their religion.
The incident led to the detention of the advocate by Supreme Court security and Delhi Police, but he was reportedly released later. A brief meeting was also held by the Chief Justice to review security measures and prevent such circumstances in the future.
Some senior members of the legal fraternity viewed the entire scenario as an attack on the dignity of the institution and condemned the act. The incident has raised concerns about the balance between freedom of speech, religious sentiment, and respect for judicial authority.
