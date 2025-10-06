Advocate Throws Shoe at CJI B.R. Gavai, Shouts “Sanatan ka Apmaan Nahi Sahenge”

CJI Gavai composed himself while addressing the courtroom, despite the disruption caused by the sudden outburst. He calmly said,“Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.” The proceedings continued as usual as he advised the lawyer to continue without much interruption.

This event unfolded as a result of comments made by CJI Gavai during a hearing of a case on 16th September 2025. The case concerned the restoration of a damaged Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh. He had remarked that petitioners should pray to the idol so that it could be restored, which caused quite a stir. CJI Gavai later clarified that he respects all religions and that his words were misrepresented, but the advocate clearly did not accept it. Many Hindus took the comment as disrespectful to their religion.

The incident led to the detention of the advocate by Supreme Court security and Delhi Police, but he was reportedly released later. A brief meeting was also held by the Chief Justice to review security measures and prevent such circumstances in the future.

Some senior members of the legal fraternity viewed the entire scenario as an attack on the dignity of the institution and condemned the act. The incident has raised concerns about the balance between freedom of speech, religious sentiment, and respect for judicial authority.

