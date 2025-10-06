From Gurugram Flats to Chandigarh Lands: Haryana IAS and IPS Officers’ Property Boom

The immense wealth of the top IAS and IPS officers of Haryana has sparked discussions online. Questions have been raised about their wealth and property as officials in public service. There are 169 IAS and 106 IPS officers in the Haryana cadre, and a report suggests they possess properties worth crores, from flats in Gurugram to sprawling lands in the developing New Chandigarh. Their assets are often jointly owned with family members as strategic investments in the growing real estate market. A Central Government report highlighted the properties of these officials.