From Gurugram Flats to Chandigarh Lands: Haryana IAS and IPS Officers’ Property Boom

The immense wealth of the top IAS and IPS officers of Haryana has sparked discussions online. Questions have been raised about their wealth and property as officials in public service. There are 169 IAS and 106 IPS officers in the Haryana cadre, and a report suggests they possess properties worth crores, from flats in Gurugram to sprawling lands in the developing New Chandigarh. Their assets are often jointly owned with family members as strategic investments in the growing real estate market. A Central Government report highlighted the properties of these officials.
The Chief Secretary of Haryana, Anurag Rastogi, has diversified his finances across agricultural and real estate markets. He owns flats in Haryana’s real estate hotspots such as Panchkula and Gurugram, along with a mango orchard in Uttar Pradesh. He also co-owns a plot worth ₹3.30 crore with his wife, while another share remains in his mother’s name.
The Home Secretary of Haryana, Sumita Misra, owns an apartment in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, which she purchased through a housing group society in 2019. It was worth ₹35 lakh at the time of purchase and is now valued at around ₹2 crore owing to the city’s booming property market. She shares her investments with her family members, located in areas like Lucknow and Chandigarh.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Arun Gupta, has invested in regions set for urban expansion, aiming for long-term growth in his home state’s developing landscape. He owns several agricultural lands valued at ₹2.5 crore in Haryana’s Hisar region.
This IAS officer has 50 transfers to his name, earning praise for his vocal anti-corruption stance. Ashok Khemka has been in the headlines throughout his service, and as per reports, he owns properties in Gurugram, Mohali, and Punjab, with flats worth ₹3 crore. He holds these properties jointly with his family members, making them stable investments.
Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, IAS Sanjeev Verma, owns agricultural and residential land in Yamunanagar, Haryana. He has properties in high-potential areas like the developing New Chandigarh, targeting significant future gains. He also co-owns these properties with his family to ensure financial security.
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, a 1990-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Director General of Haryana Police. He owns three flats in Mohali, Kapurthala, and Bathinda, Punjab, worth ₹6.6 crore, along with multiple plots of land in Punjab. He co-owns these properties with his wife, and reports suggest they generate a whopping amount of ₹1.6 crore annually in rent.
Saurabh Singh, a senior IPS officer and the current CID Chief, reportedly owns flats along with his wife in Haryana and Punjab, though specifics are not disclosed. He has ensured financial stability by directing his investments toward family-centric assets.
The senior IPS officer, Mamta Singh, owns two under-construction flats in Haryana, co-owned by her family. She has her sights set on future gains as Gurugram and Chandigarh continue to expand, increasing the value of her properties.
Anish Yadav, a young IAS officer and the Deputy Commissioner of Hisar, has a financial portfolio that includes residential land and flats in Hisar, Haryana, though the values are not specified. He also shares properties with his family, and there is a possibility of inherited assets in his possession.
The properties owned by the officials of Haryana reportedly exceed ₹500 crore, which has intensified debates regarding audits by the Central Vigilance Commission. These officers are entrusted with public welfare; therefore, transparency in their declarations is the need of the hour to maintain public trust. They are now under the public eye and must balance opportunity with responsibility. [RhOG/SY]
Suggested Reading: