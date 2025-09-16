Khedkar Family in Fresh Trouble AGAIN: Police Rescue Missing Truck Driver from Sacked IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Residence in Pune

Former IAS officer Puja Khedkar has landed in another string of trouble after police rescued a missing truck driver from her residence in Pune, on September 15, 2025.

The father of the barred IAS officer, Dilip Khedkar, and his bodyguard allegedly kidnapped the truck driver after their SUV collided with his truck. According to the police, the duo wanted the driver to compensate.

The case began on 13 September 2025, when 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar, who was driving a truck on the Mulund-Airoli Road, accidentally collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser. After the accident, two men came out of the SUV and forcefully made Kumar sit in their vehicle, claiming to take him to the police station. The truck driver went missing right after the accident.

See Also: SC refuses to entertain plea alleging custodial torture and sexual assault of minor in Gujarat’s Botad

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Dahane of Navi Mumbai said in his statement that during the collision, both Dilip and his bodyguard were in their SUV. He said, “Dilip Khedkar and his bodyguard were in the car when the accident occurred. They kidnapped the truck's helper because they wanted him to compensate them for the damage caused to it."

The kidnappers allegedly drove him 150 km away from the spot of the collision and locked him inside a room. Assistant Police Inspector Kharat revealed that while investigating, they traced the SUV that had collided with the truck. The Navi Mumbai police traced the vehicle to the residence of ex IAS officer Puja Khedkar in Pune.