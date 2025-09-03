Actual Rank was 26 but initially allotted 277th: How a 1999 Blunder by UPSC shattered the dream of a Young Boy

He came back home on a break and consulted an uncle. He wrote a handwritten letter addressed to the UPSC Secretary without knowing if it would take him anywhere. He specified in the letter about how he has scored around 160 on all the papers except one. He urged for a thorough check into the matter and a rechecking for his paper to make sure there was no mistake.

Time passed and a week later, there was a headline ‘UPSC mystery deepens’ in the newspaper pointing towards a possible mistake. Everything seemed to be going as it is until 1st September. He received a call from his father informing him that he was ranked 26th and there was indeed an error. The newspaper carried the news which seemed impossible.

Mr. Ashu Agnihotri got posted to Delhi two decades later. He then decided to meet the then UPSC chairperson and thank him for his consideration. He asked around and got to know that the Chairperson was Lieutenant General Surender Nath. He got his address and then went to meet him carrying the gratitude he felt over the years.