How a Retired Army Officer Fought to Prove his Innocence Against a False Rape Case

Procedural lapses in the face of glaring inconsistencies

Walia stated that the statement in the chargesheet was inconsistent with the available evidence.

The FIR alleged Walia lured the complainant, used force, and offered a cold drink laced with sedatives. Walia contested this timeline, and said, “She claimed I picked her up around 3:30 PM, gave her a drink at 3:50, and by 4:10 she was unconscious. Then, within minutes, there was a claim of multiple acts occurring in a moving car or while driving around. It just doesn’t add up.”

He added: From the time she left the car to when she filed the FIR, barely 13-15 minutes had passed. How does a drug work so quickly and wear off just as fast?”

He added: “Her own statement in the charge sheet notes there were no injuries, no torn clothing, no physical resistance. There was no forensic or medical evidence submitted either.” Walia said that the investigation proceeded without addressing these discrepancies.

And, on March 23, 2022, a no-arrest charge sheet was filed in the case against Walia.

Fight back against a scam

According to Walia, the complainant’s lawyer had sought money from him. He recorded phone conversations with the opposing counsel regarding alleged extortion demands. These recordings were submitted to the authorities, but Walia stated no action was taken. “How is he still practising? Who else has he victimised?” he questioned.

Walia said that after losing hope in the authorities, he began investigating his case independently.

During the course of his probe in September 2022, he found another FIR filed by the same complainant against another person with nearly identical accusations.

He traced at least eight other cases where the complainant had made similar allegations against men under the same IPC provisions. Walia reached out to some of these accused, who reportedly confirmed the allegations but were hesitant to speak publicly due to stigma and fear.

While the criminal trial progressed slowly in the lower court, Walia spent two years gathering documents and case stories. The weight of the material he collected was more than 30 kilograms, he said.

Filmmaker and men’s rights advocate Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, whom Walia found through social media, provided him support. “She gave me the confidence not to give up,” Walia said. “She also connected me to lawyers who could help.”

Ultimately, on February 25, 2025, the Supreme Court quashed the FIR against Walia, terming it a “misuse of the process of law”. The bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran, noted that the Delhi High Court had not acted in a timely manner and that Walia had experienced unnecessary delays.

The Supreme Court also acknowledged that the complainant had registered similar complaints against at least eight other individuals across multiple police stations in Delhi. The judgment stated: “We have been informed that after lodging the FIR, the complainant has not cooperated with the investigation and has not appeared before this court despite being served with notice.”