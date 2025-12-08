SC Rules All Marriage Gifts Must Be Returned to Muslim Women After Divorce

The case went through multiple rounds in the lower courts. The Calcutta High Court later set aside these findings, relying mainly on a statement made by the woman’s father years earlier in separate proceedings under Section 498A of the IPC and the Dowry Prohibition Act. In that case—where the husband was eventually acquitted—the father had said that he had given the money and gold to the groom. The High Court treated this as strong evidence and rejected the woman’s claim.

Supreme Court Rejects High Court View on Rousanara Begum Case

The Supreme Court strongly disagreed with this approach. A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N. Kotiswar Singh held that the High Court had ignored the real purpose of the 1986 Act, which is to ensure the dignity, safety, and financial protection of divorced Muslim women. “The construction of this Act must keep at the forefront equality, dignity and autonomy and must consider the lived experiences of women—especially in smaller towns and rural areas—where patriarchal discrimination is still common,” the bench said.

The judges said that the marriage registrar’s testimony, along with documentary proof of overwriting in the marriage register, could not be dismissed simply because of the father’s statement made in a different case. Since that criminal case had ended in acquittal, the father’s statement could not be given more weight than the direct evidence provided by the Kazi, who had produced the actual marriage records.