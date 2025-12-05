A Sigh of Relief: No Penalty for 3 Months on Registration of Waqf Properties; More Than 70% Waqf Properties Not Registered Yet

According to the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, UMEED portal was launched where Waqf properties could be officially registered. The UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act) Central Portal, was launched so that official registration of Waqf properties could occur. If the properties are not registered on time, any dispute can be taken to Waqf tribunals. The portal was launched on June 6, 2025, and a time period of 6 months was given to Waqf officials to complete their registration on the portal.

However, as the 6 month deadline approached its end, more than 70% Waqf properties were not registered on the portals. Waqf officials and Muttawalis (caretaker) of the properties reported facing severe technical issues on the portal.

Waqf officials mentioned that the portal faced multiple glitches and server issues. Many of the muttawalis faced problems due to technological restraints, and the website being in English.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi expressed his concerns in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. He said that the timeline was too short to complete the registration process, as several records were centuries old and harder to find. Adding to server issues, he also said that many muttawalis faced technical problems while registering on the portal. He requested the timeline to be extended further.

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibulla Nadwi also raised his concerns in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. He said that Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution were not being followed properly.

Union of Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed reporters today that the Supreme Court had finalised the 6 month time period. He said that about 1.5 lakh properties were registered till now, and Waqf officials could approach Waqf tribunals to complete their registration process. He also added that no penalty would be levied for 3 months for late registration.

The deadline of registration on the UMEED portal is on December 6, 2025 as displayed on the website. The Supreme Court had refused to extend the deadline. However, there is a flexibility now as no penalty would be levied on late registration for 3 months.

