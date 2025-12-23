Life Sentence of Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar Suspended by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 23 November 2025, granted bail to ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, suspending his life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case while his appeal against conviction remains pending. A Division Bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered his release subject to stringent conditions, warning that any violation would lead to cancellation of bail.

The court directed Sengar to furnish a personal bond of ₹15 lakh with three sureties of the same amount. He has been barred from entering within a five kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence and from threatening or contacting her or her mother. The bench further ordered Sengar to surrender his passport, remain in Delhi during the pendency of the appeal, and report to a local police station every Monday at 10 am. The suspension of sentence will operate only till the appeal is decided, and Sengar has been directed to ensure his availability to serve the remainder of the sentence if his conviction is upheld.

The High Court clarified that the suspension of the life term does not amount to an acquittal. The criminal appeal and related applications are scheduled to be listed before the roster bench on 15 January 2026, subject to the orders of the Chief Justice.