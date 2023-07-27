UP man gets death sentence for rape & murder of 4-year-old girl

A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has awarded death sentence to a 35-year-old man for the rape and murder of a four-year-old, terming the case as 'rarest of rare'.

"Such a crime is not only a violation of law, human and social relations, but also destroys the social structure. The person committing such a crime deserves maximum punishment," the court said in its order on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on the accused which would be paid to the victim's family."Dhruv Rai, special judge (POCSO), has ordered that the accused be hanged till death under IPC section 302 and section 6 of POCSO Act with a fine of Rs 1 lakh; seven-year imprisonment under section IPC 201 with Rs 20,000 penalty," said additional district government counsel Bharat Sharma.