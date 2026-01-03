Approval Needed for Carrying Personal Medicines to Saudi Arabia while Travelling: NCB

New Delhi, Jan 2: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday cautioned Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia that the Gulf Kingdom has introduced an electronic service platform for obtaining prior permission for the clearance of medicines intended for personal use by individuals entering or leaving the Kingdom.

In a statement, the NCB said that the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), India Country Office, Saudi Arabia, has formally communicated to the Narcotics Control Bureau of India regarding the launch of an electronic service platform by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The platform, accessible at https://cds.sfda.gov.sa, has been established for the submission of applications and related details to obtain permission for the clearance of medicines intended for personal use.

The statement said, the NCB has been informed that certain medicines that are legally available in India or other countries may be prohibited or subject to restrictions in the Kingdom.