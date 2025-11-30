Major Multi-State Raids Bust Nationwide Drug Cartel Run by Nigerian Handlers

Multiple raids across several States in late November 2025 has dismantled a major drug cartel run by Nigerian handlers operating from clusters in Delhi and linked to a nationwide supply chain. The coordinated operation, carried out by Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) unit with support from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Delhi Police Crime Branch, and Noida Police, targeted 20 locations in the capital along with follow-up searches in Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam.

The operation involved around 200 personnel and dismantled a multi-crore operation supplying thousands of customers with drugs ranging from ecstacy to heroin.

The crackdown resulted in more than 50 arrests, including many Nigerian nationals overstaying their visas, and multiple Indian associates who managed mule accounts, logistics and distribution. Officials said the network had been supplying narcotics to more than two thousand consumers and peddlers across the country.