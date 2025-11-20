Omar Calls for Blocking Trump’s F-35 Sale to Saudi Arabia Following White House Incident

“It is truly disturbing that the president of the United States dismissed Khashoggi’s entrapment, murder, and dismemberment at the hands of MBS’ assassins simply as, ‘things happen,’” said the Minnesota Democrat.

Omar called on fellow lawmakers to join her in working to block Trump’s “reckless and corrupt deals” with the Saudis, including his proposed sale of F-35 fighter jets.

“With announced sales of F-35 warplanes and billions in financial investments, Trump is prioritizing weapons-contractor profits and his own family’s business interests, including Jared Kushner’s private equity firm that took $2 billion from MBS,” said Omar, who noted that the Saudis have used US arms to devastating effect in Yemen.

The details of Trump’s proposed F-35 sale are not yet fully clear, but the US president indicated on Tuesday that the agreement would not include any conditions. The Saudi regime is one of the world’s worst human rights abusers, wielding the death penalty and other repressive tactics to violently crush dissent.

“We’re going to have a deal. They’ve going purchase F-35s,” Trump said Tuesday. “They’re buying them from Lockheed and it’s a great plane.”