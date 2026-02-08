Mumbai Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Plea Seeking ED Action on Remaining Gitanjali Gems Assets

A special court in Mumbai, on 7 February 2026, rejected a plea by absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi seeking directions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to attach and secure all remaining assets of Gitanjali Gems Ltd (GGL), including trade receivables, ruling that he has no right to dictate the course of investigation under money laundering law.

The plea was heard by a special court dealing with matters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Choksi’s application had sought orders directing the ED to take action regarding assets of GGL that, according to him, remained unattached.

Through his lawyer, Choksi argued that the ED had already attached various movable and immovable assets of GGL. The plea referred to the company’s balance sheet as of 31 March 2017, which showed assets worth ₹23,539 crore.

The defence submitted that Choksi was unable to recover amounts from “trade receivables” because the entire business of GGL had shut down following the registration of a FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The application suggested that further attachment and securing of assets by the ED would address the issue of outstanding amounts linked to the company’s operations.

However, the ED strongly opposed the application. Special Public Prosecutor Kavita Patil argued that the agency had already initiated proceedings against Choksi under the Fugitive Economic Offenders framework for confiscation of his properties, citing his refusal to return to India to face prosecution.

The ED contended that the applicant was misusing legal processes by filing what it described as frivolous applications with the aim of delaying trial proceedings. The prosecutor submitted that the request was not legally tenable and sought dismissal of the plea.