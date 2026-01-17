ED Files PMLA Case Against Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in Al-Falah Group Matter, Attaches Assets Worth ₹139.97 Crore

Key Points:
The Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint under the PMLA, 2002 against Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and others, quantifying Proceeds of Crime at Rs. 493.24 crore. Assets worth Rs. 139.97 crore, including approximately 54 acre land, were attached under Section 5.
The ED said the POC was generated through fraudulent misrepresentation, receiving money from regulators, stakeholders and student fees, and was layered through family-controlled entities. Siddiqui, arrested on November 18, 2025, exercised dominant control using nominal/proxy office-bearers.
The ED probe is linked to the Delhi Red Fort Blast terror attack of November 10, 2025, which killed 15 civilians and injured over 30. Investigations revealed the conspiracy originated at Al-Falah institutions, with NIA arresting nine accused so far.
The Enforcement Directorate of India (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and others in connection with alleged money laundering linked to the Al-Falah Group of institutions. The case filed before the competent PMLA Court points to the Proceeds of Crime (POC) in connection with the Al-Falah Charitable Trust/Al-Falah University and its affiliated institutions/entities.
The ED said that the investigations conducted so far have quantified the total POC at Rs. 493.24 crore, and total assets have been valued at Rs. 139.97 crore. The aforementioned amount points to the approximately 54 acre land of the property, duly attached thereafter under Section 5 of PMLA, 2002.
The Probe into the case has been registered on the basis of FIR Nos. 337 and 338 dated November 13, 2025, and FIR No. 0021 dated January 10, 2026. ED has stated that the POC has been generated through fraudulent misrepresentation, by receiving money from the regulators and stakeholders of the institution, and also from the fee generated by students. The ED also mentioned that the proceeds were layered through family-controlled entities and routed via firms such as Amla Enterprises LLP, Karkun Construction & Developers, and Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd.
According to the ED examination of the terror attack, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui played an active role. Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, under Section 19 of the PMLA and is currently in judicial custody. The ED said that Siddiqui exercised dominant and influential control over the Al-Falah University and its related institutions, being the managing trustee and chancellor. Siddiqui, while exercising complete administrative, financial and operational control, employed the assistance of other office-bearers working in the capacity of nominal/proxy persons.
According to the official Press release by the ED on January 16, 2026, Siddiqui misrepresented the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) Accreditation status, which was expired, and falsely projected the university under the UGC (University Grants Commission) status, under UGC 12 (B) of the UGC Act, 1956. The university however, was only under Section 2(f) of the act. The ED also flagged irregularities in the establishment and functioning of the medical college, including violations of National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.
ED also highlighted foreign remittances and siphoning off funds abroad, in addition to other overseas business/investment connections. Its investigation also revealed that the aforementioned educational institutions were used as instruments for personal/family/commercial benefits. The ED said further investigation and prosecution are ongoing in accordance with law.
The ED investigation is linked to the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi Red Fort Blast terror attack that occurred on November 10, 2025, claiming the lives of 15 innocent civilians and injuring more than 30 people. Investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, followed by the Delhi Police, and then handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), revealed that the conspiracy behind the terror attack originated at the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Dhauj village of Faridabad.
Investigators have identified Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional and assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, as the alleged mastermind behind the attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far arrested nine people in connection with the case. The NIA is coordinating with various state police forces to identify and apprehend those involved in the conspiracy. As part of the investigation, the agency is also examining the communications and contacts of Umar Un Nabi over the past several months.
