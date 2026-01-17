ED Files PMLA Case Against Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in Al-Falah Group Matter, Attaches Assets Worth ₹139.97 Crore

FIRs And Alleged Money Laundering Operations

The Probe into the case has been registered on the basis of FIR Nos. 337 and 338 dated November 13, 2025, and FIR No. 0021 dated January 10, 2026. ED has stated that the POC has been generated through fraudulent misrepresentation, by receiving money from the regulators and stakeholders of the institution, and also from the fee generated by students. The ED also mentioned that the proceeds were layered through family-controlled entities and routed via firms such as Amla Enterprises LLP, Karkun Construction & Developers, and Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd.

According to the ED examination of the terror attack, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui played an active role. Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, under Section 19 of the PMLA and is currently in judicial custody. The ED said that Siddiqui exercised dominant and influential control over the Al-Falah University and its related institutions, being the managing trustee and chancellor. Siddiqui, while exercising complete administrative, financial and operational control, employed the assistance of other office-bearers working in the capacity of nominal/proxy persons.

