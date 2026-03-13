SC Concludes Menstrual Leaves May Harm Women’s Careers, After Designating Menstrual Hygiene as a Fundamental Right

The Supreme Court, on 13 March 2026, dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide menstrual leave policy, arguing this would reinforce gender stereotypes and negatively impact women’s employment. Earlier on 30 January 2026 in a separate case, the court had designated menstrual hygiene as a fundamental right.

While hearing the more recent plea, a Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked: “These pleas are made to create fear, to call women inferior – that menstruation is something bad happening to them. This is an affirmative right but think about the employer who needs to give paid leave.”

The Bench also questioned the locus standi of the petitioner, Shailendra Mani Tripathi, arguing that a woman herself has not approached the court. “These petitions are deeply rooted, designed PILs. You are not a bona fide petitioner. This is basically only to create a type of impression in young women that you still have some natural issues and you are not at par with male persons and you cannot work like them during a particular time,” CJI Kant commented.

Tripathi had earlier filed two similar petitions which were disposed of by the court. In the first case, the petitioner was directed to approach the Union Ministry of Women and Children. In the second, after the Ministry did not respond to Tripathi, the court ordered the Central government to take a policy decision in the matter.

Even in this instance, the Bench observed that the competent authority should examine the earlier representation, consult relevant stakeholders, and consider drafting a policy in the matter. “It is for the government to take a call,” Justice Bagchi remarked.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that states like Odisha, Bihar and Karnataka have already implemented menstrual leave policies, while Kerala has enforced a similar directive across schools. The counsel also added that many private companies voluntarily allow such leaves.

“Voluntarily they are giving, then it is excellent,” CJI Kant observed. “But the moment you say it is a compulsory condition in law, you do not know the damage it will do to the career of women. Nobody will give them responsibilities. Not even in judicial services, a normal trial will be assigned to them. Their career will be over. They will say you should sit at home after informing everyone.”

Considering the “long-term impact” of such a policy, Justice Bagchi further said: “Affirmative action in respect of females is constitutionally recognised. But look at the practical reality in the job market. The more unattractive the human resource, the less is the possibility of assumption in the market. Look at the business model. Will any employer be happy with the competing claims of other genders?”

The court’s decision in the matter sharply contradicts observations made by another Bench earlier this year.